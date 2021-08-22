 Skip to Content

Former UFC Champion Brock Lesnar Returns To WWE, Sports New Viking Look

Lesnar hadn't appeared in WWE programming since losing his WWE championship to Drew McIntyre in April last year.

Brock Lesnar is back in the WWE.

After Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in the main event of WWE Summerslam last night, Lesnar made a surprise appearance to confront him.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was notably sporting a new viking look with a full beard and a long ponytail as fans both in attendance and on social media went crazy.

You can watch the moment below:

It was Lesnar’s first appearance since losing his WWE championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April last year.

Later in the summer, it was reported that he was no longer under contract with the company which led to natural reports and speculation that Lesnar would return to mixed martial arts.

Bellator was even interested in approaching Lesnar over a potential fight with Fedor Emelianenko.

“Yes, if he’s truly available. Fedor vs. Brock is interesting. It’s the fight that never happened!” Bellator president Scott Coker said in response to whether he had interest in signing Lesnar.

In the end, Lesnar ended up back with the WWE as has usually been the case over the years whenever his contract runs out.

The timing is also interesting as another former WWE champion and mixed martial artist in CM Punk only returned to professional wrestling a day earlier at AEW Rampage.

It appears there is finally some competition in professional wrestling again.

