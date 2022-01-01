Michael Bisping Puts Jake Paul On Blast For 2022 Goals: “Your Goal Should Be To Attain Credibility In The Fight World”

Everybody is setting up goals for the new year, including Jake Paul.

Paul’s Goals

Paul’s goals surprisingly don’t have to do with anything inside the boxing ring. Instead, the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s plans are saved for outside of the squared circle.

With a 7-month hiatus from fighting, the influencer looks to do a lot on the business side. He looks to promote one of the biggest women’s fights in boxing history in Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor, later this year.

This isn’t the only goal for Paul in 2022, he would drum up a list of 4 things on his bucket list for the new year.

“Some people are asking about my 2022 goals.” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Here they are: 1. Buy Mayweather Promotions and save them from bankruptcy 2. Hire stylist for Floyd Mayweather 3. Take selfie with Oprah 4. Go 2 chiropractor 2 heal back from carrying the sport of boxing.”

With 5 fights under his belt, Paul claims to be carrying the sport of boxing already. Along with this, Paul dreams of being able to buy out Mayweather’s promotions, the company of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

The younger Paul brother would get into with ‘Money’ stealing his hat and eating some hits from the undefeated boxer. Removing his hat last summer would expose Floyd’s hair and the influencer mocked him for it. Coming into 2022, he won’t stop that anytime soon, saying he needs a stylist.

A selfie with Oprah would be cool for anybody, so we don’t have to explain that one.

Bisping Reacts

Let’s just say Michael Bisping didn’t approve of Paul’s wishlist.

The former UFC Champion has made his problems with ‘The Problem Child’ known, time and time again. Bisping would once again put Paul on blast for his 2022 goals.

“Your goal should be to attain credibility in the fight world.” Bisping tweeted. That’s what real fighters crave. Currently you have zero.”

Having beaten two former MMA world champion is still not enough to get Bisping’s respect… at least not in the boxing world. He believes he needs to face some real boxing competition in this new year, to get some respect on his name. Bisping could care less about Oprah.

Bisping doesn’t apply any credibility to Paul’s name, as most fighters do.

The former UFC Middleweight Champion was in talks to box Jake Paul back in Spring 2021, however the matchup would never come into fruition. Instead of going with Bisping, Paul would choose former ONE and Bellator Champion Ben Askren.

It worked out for Paul in the end, with a 1st-round KO of ‘Funky’. However, it wasn’t so funky for Bisping, who lost out on a big paycheck to fight the YouTuber.