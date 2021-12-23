Michael Bisping: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Fight Was ‘Piss Poor’ But Knockout Was ‘F*cking Real’

Michael Bisping is not buying any of the conspiracy theories regarding the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match.

Paul earned the biggest win of his young professional boxing career when he emphatically knocked Woodley out in the sixth round of their rematch this past weekend.

For the most part, the fight was highly unforgettable leading up the knockout with very little action and lots of clinching. However, the knockout certainly woke everyone up as it quickly went viral on social media.

.@jakepaul JUST PUT THE WOOD IN WOODLEY 😳 He scores the KO win in the 6th round to stay unbeaten 💥#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/kxr4rG0SNB — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 19, 2021

However, as is the case whenever casuals tune in for combat sports, there were shouts that the fight was fixed and that Paul signaled to Woodley to let his hands down which resulted in the knockout.

Some didn’t even believe the knockout was real itself. To that, Bisping responded on his podcast.

“It’s ridiculous!” Bisping said (via MMA Fighting). “Anytime somebody gets beat, knocked out, something like that, these conspiracy theories start going around. There’s no way Tyron Woodley’s gonna do that. Secondly, I’ve seen enough knockouts to know when one is real. That looked f*cking real. “The fight wasn’t real. The fight was garbage, it was piss poor, it was sh*t, it was nonexistent. The best thing that happened to Jake Paul was him actually landing – it was just a solid shot. The kid can bang, simple as that. He’s a big, strong, young kid. Boom. That’s not a fix!”

Michael Bisping: It Was A Terrible Fight

With that said, Bisping was not a fan of the contest until the knockout.

He even believes if it ended up going the same way to the scorecards, nobody would have wanted to watch either competitor fight again.

“Terrible,” Bisping added. “An absolute terrible fight. Unbelievably bad and for all the talk and the opportunity that Tyron had — and I’m not here to talk sh*t about Tyron Woodley. I like the guy, I respect the career that he’s had, and I don’t want to say anything that’s gonna make it awkward when I see him because I will see him soon. But the reality is it was a f*cking sh*t fight from both men. There was a lot of hugging involved and of course the knockout was good for Jake Paul. Of course that’s what everyone wants to get, but he’s lucky that he got that because I think had that gone to a decision and that was the state of the fight, nobody wants to watch either of them two fight ever f*cking again…. “Listen, it was the saving grace, knockout power. That’s what people want to see. People want to see finishes. For whatever reason, it’s a bloodthirsty sport, it’s the finishes, that bit of violence at the end…. People, the masses at large, they want to see someone face down on the canvas and Saturday night, that’s what they got. They paid for what they wanted to see and they all left kind of happy.”

It’s hard to disagree with any of what Bisping said.