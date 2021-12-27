Jake Paul To Take 7 Month Break From Boxing, Turns Focus On Promoting Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor

It looks like it’s going to be a hot minute before we see Jake Paul fight again.

Taking A Break

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is taking some time away from his boxing career. Paul has maintained an active schedule in 2021, dispatching of former MMA champions Tyron Woodley twice and Ben Askren. Paul is coming off a brutal KO of Woodley earlier this December.

The 24 year-old surely celebrated his success this holiday. For Paul, it appears as though his Christmas break will extend likely into the summer, according to Mirror Fighting. It will be Paul’s first major break in 6 years as he looks to take 7 months off.

Why?

While a 7 month layoff may not be the end of the world, why is Paul taking time off after a monumental win over Woodley? Well, for Paul, he is not just a boxer, he’s an influencer. And as influencers do, they promote. He’ll look to do something big in his down time, this time outside of the ring.

Playing Promoter

Since Paul owns ‘Most Valuable Promotions’, he will put his focus on promoting a potential super-fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

The lightweight title fight between Taylor and Serrano promises to be the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. It could happen with Paul pulling the right strings as a promoter. Apparently, he won’t be the only one playing promoter. Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn will co-promote the event as well.

For Paul, it would be a friendly favor to Amanda Serrano, who is close with him. The WBC, WBO and IBO title holder was signed by Most Valuable Promotions earlier this year. She claimed it was the best decision of her career so far.

Most Valuable Promotions will look to host their first event without Paul in early 2022. They are looking at April or May in Madison Square Garden, in New York City.

Eddie Hearn Speaks On The Matter

Hearn, the famed promoter, is confident he’ll get a deal done for the two ladies.

“She’ll make what she needs to make,” Hearn said of Serrano. “They’ve made a request for a purse for that fight and I’m confident that we can get there.”

Paul and Hearn will join forces to get the purses both Taylor and Serrano deserve, while also making a good buck for themselves and their promotions.