Michael Bisping Rips Conor McGregor: “What Self-Respecting Man Asks MGK For A Picture?”

Michael Bisping has never been short of laughs when it comes to Conor McGregor.

McGregor vs. ‘Machine Gun’

If you remember last month, McGregor would end up almost trading blows with musician Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The altercation took place after ‘The Notorious’ allegedly asked the rap star for a picture. Kelly would deny McGregor’s request and that’s where things got ugly.

The Irish KO-artist would attempt to hit the music artist but the two were quickly separated as McGregor threw his drink at Kelly. The two seem to have made up following the incident.

Bisping’s Two Cents

Bisping would dig up the situation where he found a supposed eye-witness account of what happened:

“The eyewitness account that I read said that he went up to Machine Gun Kelly,” Bisping said on his Instagram Live. “I feel like an idiot even saying that sentence. He went up and said, ‘Hey Machine Gun Kelly, how are you there?” “So he went up and tried to get a picture apparently and his security, Kelly’s security kind of shoved him away. And that’s when Conor sh*t the bed. Who in the right mind, what self-respecting man asks Machine Gun Kelly for a picture? That’s what I wanna know.”

McGregor will look to start another Twitter war with Bisping if he sees this.