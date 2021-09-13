Conor McGregor Speaks On Altercation With ‘Little Vanilla Boy Rapper’ MGK At VMA’s

What started with an invitation to be a presenter at the VMAs for Conor McGregor resulted in a wild night for the Irishman. Now he has broken his silence on his altercation with MGK at the awards ceremony.

Reports emerged Sunday evening that McGregor had gotten into a bit of a scrap with Machine Gun Kelly of all people. Apparently starting over Conor being denied a photo with the rapper and avid UFC fan, the Irishman was caught on camera throwing a drink at Kelly, before trying to lob a punch at him, and reportedly even swinging his cane at the rapper.

This red carpet throw down had the internet abuzz, with people at the event even considering boycotting Conor, to keep Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox from walking. Subsequent video and photo evidence painted a picture of the situation that transpired.

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor just went at it at the VMA’s. pic.twitter.com/jKVnWO2nzv — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) September 13, 2021

Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig:laurademytrk) pic.twitter.com/H0naCNbMta — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021

Conor McGregor out here trying to fight Machine gun Kelly after he denied to take a picture with him 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭😭 #VMAs #ConorMcGregor #MGK pic.twitter.com/qXnfvCHWCa — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) September 13, 2021

not MGK getting into a fight at the VMAs red carpet pic.twitter.com/KWQeRAbc6Y — mari ‎ᗢ (@olsenspears) September 13, 2021

Conor McGregor Speaks On Incident

Naturally, following the incident there were a ton of people who wanted to speak with Conor McGregor and MGK about the scrap. Neither man were particularly enthused to speak on it, although Conor was the more willing of the two.

Conor spoke with Entertainment Tonight shortly after the scuffle and explained that he did not consider what happened a real fight. However he did take some more shots at Kelly, this time verbally.

“I don’t know, I just showed up and I don’t know. I don’t even know the guy, to be honest with you,” McGregor said. “Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight. I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know anything about him except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

MGK Was Not Interested In Talking

While Conor McGregor had a little fun by taking some parting shots at MGK, the musician did not feel the same. In fact, he did not really speak on the whole incident at all.

When asked about the altercation by one outlet, the Cleveland native let out a loud groan. He then shoved the microphone away from he and Megan, before leaving the interview altogether.

MGK was not interested in being asked about his scuffle with Conor McGregor #VMAs pic.twitter.com/dsEa8nhtoU — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 13, 2021

After this altercation, the rest of the VMA’s were fairly docile, as neither man appeared to cross paths again. Either way, this was a bizarre situation between Conor McGregor and MGK.