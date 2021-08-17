Michael Bisping Responds To Conor McGregor Dig: ‘I Don’t Need To Lower Myself To That’

Michael Bisping isn’t lowering himself to Conor McGregor’s level. However, he did fire back at some statements made.

Bisping recently advised McGregor against carrying on with his beef with Daniel Cormier by stating it was in his best interests health-wise.

“I’m just going to say this — careful what you wish for,” Bisping said on his podcast. “Careful who you’re picking fights with — because I’m not disrespecting Conor McGregor — but I don’t care what Conor McGregor it is, whether it’s double-champ Conor McGregor. DC is gonna f*cking pull you limb from limb. “He could do it one-handed, he could do it with one eye, two eyes, no eyes. He could do it after 25 Modelos. That ain’t a fight. That is murder, that is assault, somebody call the cops!”

As one would expect, McGregor wasn’t pleased with those comments as he fired back at the former UFC middleweight champion in a now-deleted tweet.

“Bisping is a nobody on Sirius xm,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Rushed back to competition after being dropped/strangled and then gets shotgun slept by gastelums left hand. Devastating. Even though I collect commission on all his fights, I still said to the team to pull the gast fight. I knew it was coming. “But hey, 100k! 50k off the top of each fight. I used to say ‘yoink’ every time it hit the account.”

But hey, 100k! 50k off the top of each fight. I used to say “yoink” every time it hit the account. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

Bisping Denies McGregor Made Money Off Of Him

McGregor is referring to the fact that Bisping was represented by Paradigm, which the Irishman notably has a piece of. Bisping, however, is not having any of that.

First, he responded to McGregor’s comments in general.

“I’m not lowering myself to it,” he said on his podcast (via LowKick MMA). “(If) he wants to get on Twitter, he wants to f*cking talk sh*t, whatever. I’m very, very happy in my life and I don’t need to lower myself to that. I do my talking like a man and if I do tweet something, I stand by it as well. I don’t delete it.”

“The Count” would then deny McGregor’s claims of making money off of him.

“No you don’t,” Bisping retorted. “You’ve never collected a penny of commission off me, mate. I’m not going into details but that’s just that. This was going to be my response. “I don’t know what is getting deleted quicker, Conor’s tweet or his legacy, because they’re both disappearing down the f*cking pipe. I’m not going to do that. You know, I’m not going to get into it publicly on social media, like I’m f*cking arguing with some 13-year-old kids on Call of Duty.” Surely that’s the end of that unless McGregor wants to prove Bisping wrong.