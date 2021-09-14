Conor McGregor Squashes Beef With MGK: ‘It’s All Good, Come To The Next Fight’

It has been a couple of days since Conor McGregor and MGK had a bit of a scuffle at the VMAs. Now that he has had some time to reflect, Conor apparently has no beef with the musician and actor.

It was bizarre to say the least, when reports emerged that McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly got into it on the red carpet. While the exact reasoning is unclear, it apparently started when the rapper refused a picture with the former champ, leading to the Irishman lashing out, throwing drinks, swinging his cane, and trying to punch the rapper.

Now, a little over 48 hours later, it seems that Conor has no ill will towards the Cleveland born musician. Speaking in an interview, he gave his thoughts on the situation and said that he has nothing but love for MGK, and that he could attend Conor’s next fight if he wanted.

“I’ll tell you what it is, I’m free here in New York City. I’m back in New York. I got to go to the Barclays Center again, I got to present an award. I’m just going to have a good time, and that’s it. All love, all love,” McGregor said. “It’s all good man, come to the next fight. Come watch me perform anytime. I’ll perform, no problem. Everyone’s more than welcome to come to my fights and come to the shows.”

Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig:laurademytrk) pic.twitter.com/H0naCNbMta — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021

Conor McGregor Doesn’t Know MGK

As much as Conor McGregor says it is all love between he and MGK, there is still an element of belittling the rapper in his words. When asked if there was no more beef between the two, Conor said that there was never beef to begin with because he did not know who Kelly was.

“I don’t even know the guy. I don’t know him. Who is he? Do you know what I mean, he’s supposed to be at the fights. Megan (Fox) has been at the fights for years. Megan has been at the fights years, so I know Megan. I don’t the guy, there’s no problem. Come to the fights,” McGregor said.

While Conor McGregor is saying that there is no beef between he and MGK, it is clear that they are far from friends either. This was a seriously bizarre incident, and continues to paint the Irishman in a less than ideal light, in the wake of several other outbursts.