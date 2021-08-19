 Skip to Content

Conor McGregor Continues Online Beef with Michael Bisping, Deletes Tweets

Conor McGregor took a personal jab at Michael Bisping online, however while Mike brushed off the comments, McGregor deleted the tweets

Posted on Last updated:

Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor are continuing their beef online. Ever since Bisping gave his thoughts on Conor’s current form, both he and McGregor have exchanged blows at one another on social media. 

Recently, Bisping said that he wouldn’t stoop to McGregor’s levels of personal digs on social media. After “The Count” voiced his opinion that Conor should stop playing around with Daniel Cormier before DC does something about it. 

Bisping Critiques McGregor, Conor Responds

Conor attempted to heckle Bisping once more. This time, he took to social media to shame Bisping for flying economy on a commercial airline, which the rest of the world also does. 

“I don’t know what is getting deleted quicker, Conor’s tweet or his legacy, because they’re both disappearing down the f*cking pipe. I’m not going to do that. You know, I’m not going to get into it publicly on social media, like I’m f*cking arguing with some 13-year-old kids on Call of Duty,” said Bsping.

“The only legacy I give a f*ck about is the Legacy 5000 my mother flies around on,” McGregor responded.

In true McGregor fashion, he deleted all of his comments from his page. Consequently, it made following the back and forth beef virtually impossible. 

“Money doesn’t make you a man little guy. Besides, even if you stood on your wallet I’d still be a bigger man than you,” Mike responded. 

Continuing the Back and Forth

Both men went back and forth, continuing to gauge the interests of MMA fans on the internet. However, McGregor made it personal when he began to speak about Mike’s family. 

“Oh you a big man are ya bro ahahah a real man wouldn’t sprint from his hometown after they come knocking on his mother’s door bro. Don’t forget that one big man in the U.S. Crunch time and you dipped.”

Maturely, Bisping responded by reminding McGregor that he’s “not your bro.” But, what do fans think about the back and forth exchange between the two fighters?

