Arnold Schwarzenegger Praises Joe Rogan For ‘Having An Open Mind’ About The Game Changers

Arnold Schwarzenegger Commends Joe Rogan For Approach To Game Changers Debate

Joe Rogan is known for being one of the most open minded people in the world. Arnold Schwarzenegger had to agree, following a recent episode of the JRE.

Arnold is a man with a ton of accolades under his belt. He is arguably the greatest bodybuilder of all time. On top of that, he has a distinguished Hollywood career, and even political background. He has accomplished an incredible amount of things over the years.

Most recently, Arnold was involved in a documentary called The Game Changers. The film follows a former UFC fighter on his road to a vegan lifestyle. Moreover, it challenges a lot of conventional wisdom on veganism in sports. As a result, it has been the subject of some serious backlash.

So who else to hear both sides of the story, than Joe Rogan? Rogan had known critic of the film, Chris Kresser on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. In addition to that, he also had one of the film’s producers, James Wilks, at the same time, in order to defend the film.

This is something that Arnold caught wind of, and was quite happy to hear. On the Instagram post about the episode, Rogan explains that his perspective had changed after hearing Wilks’ defense of the project. Schwarzenegger replied to the post, commending Rogan for being so open minded.

This is what Arnold had to say:

“Joe, I just want you to know I’m proud of you for always having an open mind and being willing to listen and change your mind about some things. It’s too rare and if more of our politicians could do that, we’d be much better off. Thank you.”

This is some mighty high praise from the great Arnold Schwarzenegger. He is right too, if the world had more people like Joe Rogan, it would be a better place.