You may have noticed that veteran ring girl Arianny Celeste has been missing from the last several UFC events. As it turns out, this is actually due to the fact that she is currently pregnant and expecting her first child.

There is no denying the fact that Celeste is the most famous of the UFC’s Octagon Girls. She is one of the organization’s longest running personalities, and has even expanded past the sport with spots working for Playboy. She is a gorgeous lady, with a personality to match, and has become a fan favorite as a result of that.

Arianny Celeste Announces Pregnancy

It has been a while since fans have seen Arianny Celeste cageside for a UFC event, and it is not because of the global health crisis. As she revealed in an announcement to her Instagram, the 34 year old model is pregnant. She posted a message directed at her unborn child, explaining how excited she was to become a mother.

“Dear Baby,

I’ve been waiting for this moment my entire life! I promise to teach you about the beauty of the world and to love with no restrictions or division. In turn, you have already taught me so much about kindness, empathy, and most of all faith. Through all of this chaos, you have helped me to remain strong and grounded. You are already loved soooooo much!! I can’t wait to meet you my baby!

Love,

Mommy”

This will be the first child that Arianny Celeste has had, and she is expecting with her boyfriend Taylor King. As of right now, she has not figured out the gender of the baby. However she is expected to give birth this September.

Congratulations to Arianny Celeste and her boyfriend on this big news! She is clearly excited, and has been wanting this for a long time.