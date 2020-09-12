UFC strawweight contender Angela Hill (12-8) is scheduled to face Michelle Waterson (17-8) in the main event of UFC Vegas 10 this Saturday. Hill and Waterson are replacing Glover Texeira and Thiago Santos in the main event spot after a positive Covid-19 test. That makes Angela Hill the first-ever African American woman to headline a UFC event.

Hill has always been very open about her support of the Black Lives Matter movement and her role as a representative for the African American community.

Hill doesn’t shy away from even criticizing UFC president Dana White and her opponent Michelle Waterson for their support of Donald Trump.

“Can’t wait to punch your *ss”

In a recent interview with ESPN, Hill opened up on what it meant to her to be in this position.

“I feel like I faced a lot of scrutiny. Coming up with my lack of experience, people thought I was there because I was black or to fill in a quota.”

She talked more in detail about the discrimination she faced in TUF.

“People started coming up to me saying I looked like a crackhead or a monkey. This shocked me because I grew up in a pretty shelterded environment, I grew up in a black suburb. I had never faced this before.” “It opened my eyes to a lot of things, but it also added fuel to my fire.”

Hill also explained how she felt it was important to her to be a model for other black women in America looking to succeed.

“Every now and then I get messages from another black women trying to break into a difficult field. It doesn’t matter if I have to be the butt of a racist joke, because in the end I’m inspiring people who look like me.”

She further explained the importance of her support to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

“These cases are people whose lives were ended while doing things that I do daily. Now that I have a platform I can raise the awareness around the struggles of people who look like me.”

UFC Vegas 10 will take place tonight in Las Vegas. Here’s the full Card:

MAIN CARD

Angela Hill vs. Michelle Waterson

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Andrea Lee

Ed Herman vs. Mike Rodriguez

Bobby Green vs. Alan Patrick

Kyle Nelson vs. Billy Quarantillo

UNDERCARD

Julia Avila vs. Sijara Eubanks

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Kevin Croom

Brok Weaver vs. Jalin Turner

Bryan Barberena vs. Anthony Ivy

Sabina Mazo vs. Justine Kish