Anderson Silva Was ‘Sad’ About Nick Diaz TKO At UFC 266, But He ‘Can Come Back Strong’

Anderson Silva and Nick Diaz know each other fairly well. That is why the former UFC champion was disappointed to see Stockton’s own get TKO’d by Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

Technically speaking, the fight between Diaz and Silva was eventually ruled a no contest, after both men failed post-fight drug tests. However in the moment, it was a big deal to see Anderson return from his brutal leg break a year earlier, and beat Nick on the scorecards.

The next time Nick fought was six years later, at UFC 266 over the weekend, against Robbie Lawler, where he was unfortunately TKOd. Speaking on the MMA Hour, Anderson explained that he was sad to see this outcome from his former foe, but believes that Nick can return.

“I’m sad because Nick Diaz never do this, stop the fight. I’m sad because Nick Diaz is strong and an honor fighter. But I believe that Nick Diaz can come back strong and better, and I pray for him,” Silva said.

Anderson Silva Is Done With MMA

Speaking of comebacks, Anderson Silva has had a bit of a career resurgence of his own, in the boxing ring. He looked like his vintage self when beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., then got a brutal first round knockout of Tito Ortiz in his second bout of the year.

That being said, Anderson is not just sticking to boxing, with plans in the works to do submission grappling and Muay Thai. The one thing that he does not see himself doing anymore though, is competing in MMA again.

“I’m so happy because right now I do everything I like to do. I fight boxing because this is my dream. Very soon I go fight Jiu-Jitsu, gi and no-gi too. My last goal, is go to Thailand and fight Muay Thai on the same level,” Silva said. “Everything is possible, but it’s not in my mind to fight MMA again. But let me tell you something. When I start fighting MMA, it was a different time because it was for honor, respect… right now everything’s changed because the world has changed. For me it’s good to continue to do my best in different disciplines because I think everything I can do for MMA, I did my best. Right now I think that part of my life is done, it’s over.”

While it is sad to see Anderson Silva not competing in MMA anymore, it is undeniable that he has looked good so far outside of the UFC. It will be exciting to see what he does next.