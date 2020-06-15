For all intents and purposes, Amanda Nunes has effectively cleared out two divisions. It is due to this fact, that she is now giving thought to the idea of retiring on top.

As the UFC Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion, Nunes has been dominant. She has beaten every single champion the UFC has had in those two divisions, as well as half of the champions in a third weight class. Virtually every one of these victories came without much adversity, too.

Amanda Nunes on Retirement

Following her most recent victory over Felicia Spencer, there was thought that Amanda Nunes could retire. Not because she is particularly old, or looking poorly, but because she has no other opponents. Speaking in a recent interview, she reciprocated some of these sentiments, saying that retirement is definetly something she is considering.

“Ah, I don’t know, I’ve achieved everything I wanted,” Nunes said. (translated by MMAFighting) “I’m well, I can go on with my life, maybe a new step, maybe find new talents, help some girls there…maybe be a coach, too.” “I’m in a moment that I can retire, you know, and I’m in a moment that I can fight. I’m fine. There’s nothing else to be done right now in the division. The Hall of Fame will come, for sure. My life going forward, if I do stop now, the UFC will give me every support I need to continue having my money and work.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBH2lsOAkvx/?igshid=1g2zair1gsasz

At this point in her career, it would not be at all surprising to see Amanda Nunes retire from MMA. That being said, it would be entirely disappointing, given the amazing skill that she shows in the Octagon. On the other hand, as she alludes to, there is not much left for her to achieve, so there is no reason to keep putting her health at risk.