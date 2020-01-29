Valentina Shevchenko Certain Trilogy Fight Happens With Amanda Nunes

Valentina Shevchenko Believes Trilogy With Amanda Nunes Will Happen in the Future

It’s lonely at the top. Especially as an elite mixed martial artist in the prime of their careers. Time after time, we’ve seen exceptional fighters seem to appear unbeatable in the midst of their eras. Fighters like Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov have gone on some of the most dominant runs in MMA history. However, both Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes have displayed dominance in their divisions. Although the pair have fought twice already with Nunes getting the nod, it was before Valentina’s flyweight division was created. For Valentina, she depicts a world where she would have the chance to fight Nunes for the third time.

As mentioned above, Shevchenko is 0-2 against Nunes. However, many fans believe that Val actually won the split decision rematch which was awarded to Amanda. Now that Shevchenko is the UFC Women’s Flyweight champion, she’s gone on a 4 fight win steak. And, during the streak, she’s looked nearly unstoppable.

Valentina Speaks About Nunes Trilogy

Both losses to Nunes were some of Amanda’s closest fights. So, Valentina believes that one day down the line, the pair will meet once more in a trilogy bout. She spoke with The Score MMA and during the conversation, she revealed her thoughts about the matchup.

“I think the third fight is going to happen sometime in the future. I don’t know when,” said Valentina.“I’m not thinking about it right now because I have a lot of things to be worried about in my own weight class, flyweight. It’s going to happen somewhere, someday. I don’t know when. And when it happens, I will be ready,” finished Shevchenko.

Making the Fight

After the way their last fight played out, fans have been chomping at the bit to see her and Nunes throw down once more. For starters, the last fight was extremely difficult to call. Plus, it seems like there is a real lack of contenders for both women in their respective divisions so, why not?

Are fans interested in the trilogy bout? If so, who wins? Let us know in the comments.