MMA mega manager Ali Abdelaziz is no stranger to having beefs with journalists in the sport. However he seems to have taken things to a whole new level after UFC 251.

If you were to ask fighters about their opinion of Abdelaziz, they would most likely be positive of the manager. His company, Dominance MMA represents an unbelievable percentage of the UFC roster. His reach is so extensive that he has held media events for just his fighters, and it features names like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Kelvin Gastelum, Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo and many more.

Ali Abdelaziz Cancels ESPN And TSN

Over the years, Ali Abdelaziz has had disagreements with members of the media, notoriously stopping his fighters from speaking with them. However he seems to have been pushed over the edge, after a recent string of messages to his Twitter. Here he explained that he will no longer be allowing his fighters to speak to media members from ESPN or TSN.

“All @espnmma you have been banned from talking to any Dominance fighters because you have a reporter who’s targeting my champions. You need an immediate investigation for corruption today.” Abdelaziz said. “I love what @espnmma brings to the table. They have great reporters Brett Okomoto, Marc Raimondi, Jeff Wagenheim. I have no issue with these guys but enough is enough. Also, TSN is on the banned list”

Although it is unclear exactly who Ali Abdelaziz is referring to, he seems to name most of the people who he likes, with only a select few people remaining. Nevertheless it is going to be hard for him to completely stop his UFC fighters from speaking with ESPN, considering the contractual obligations the promotion has with the media outlet. It will be interesting to see if he sticks to his guns or eventually is forced to cave.