Jacob Malkoun Grinds Out Dominant Unanimous Decision Victory Over Abdul Razak Alhassan – UFC Vegas 24 Results (Highlights)

Abdul Razak Alhassan has picked up a reputation for being a brutal knockout machine. However, Jacob Malkoun, a teammate of Robert Whittaker’s, believes he is more than up for the task. This will be a move up in weight for Alhassan, will Malkoun’s power be too much for the Ghanian? Find out below:

The event is happening TONIGHT (Sat., April 17, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility.

Round 1

Malkoun shoots for a single leg right out the gate and gets Alhassan to the ground. Alhasssan uses the cage to get back to his feet and lands some vicious elbows on the way up. Malkoun trips Alhassan to the ground once again. Malkoun starts working for the back. Alhassan gets back to his feet and is immediately taken down again. Alhassan gets up and breaks away. He lands several body kicks as the round comes to an end.

10-9 Malkoun

Round 2

Malkoun begins the round with a single leg takedown once again and gets Alhassan to the mat. Malkoun attempts to lock up a darce choke. Alhassan gets out but Malkoun transitions to side control. Alhassan attempts to get back to his feet and Malkoun locks up an anaconda choke. Alhassan slips out. Alhassan is able to get back to his feet but Malkoun immediately drives him into the cage. Alhassan gets away from the cage and attempts to start swinging. Malkoun drives Alhassan into the cage as the round ends.

10-9 Malkoun

Round 3

Both men exchange shots early. Malkoun gets yet another takedown. Alhassan is looking extremely fatigued now. Alhassan gets back to his feet but is immediately clinched against the cage by Malkoun. Malkoun is looking for a trip takedown. He gets it and lands Alhassan on the mat again. Alhassan gets back to his feet and starts swinging but it’s too late as the round comes to a close.

Official Decision: Jacob Malkoun Wins Via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Check Out The Highlights Below:

Shut the hard-hitter down! 😤 Good vibes in the Whittaker camp as Malkoun cruises to a sure-fire decision. #UFCVegas24 pic.twitter.com/fQQhNAS8Jr — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 18, 2021

Locks in his first UFC win 🔒 🇦🇺 Jacob Malkoun gets the UD at #UFCVegas24. pic.twitter.com/Dx7CAV1Xvb — UFC (@ufc) April 18, 2021