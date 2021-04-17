Andrei Arlovski Picks Up Decision Victory In 3 Round Brawl Against Chase Sherman – UFC Vegas 24 Results (Highlights)

UFC Vegas 24’s co-main event features the former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski who faces off against the hard-hitting Chase Sherman. Arlovski steps in on short notice to replace Parker Porter. Will he be ready to take on a fighter of Sherman’s quality? Find out below:

Round 1

Sherman lands clean jab straight early. Blitz of strikes from Arlovski. Sherman is pressuring, but Arlovski lands a clean counter left. Both men are exchanges strikes. Sherman keeps backing Arlovksi up. Big punch lands for Sherman rocks Arlovski. Arlovski whether the storm and gets clear. The round ends with another big exchange.

10-9 Sherman

Round 2

Arlovski opens the round with a big overhand right. Both men are throwing punches in the pocket. Body kick from Sherman lands. Arlovski constantly switching stances and throwing out crisp jabs. Arlovski clinches Sherman up against the cage. A heavy leg kick from Arlovski seems to hurt Sherman. Arlovski knocks out Sherman’s mouthguard with a jab as the round ends.

10-9 Arlovski

Round 3

Arlovski’s landing heavy leg kicks that seem to be really hurting Sherman. Sherman is starting to look fatigued, whilst Arlovski looks relatively fresh still. Arlovski is hit in the groin and seems to be in some discomfort. Both men meet back in the middle and start throwing leather. Arlovski seems to wobble Sherman with a hard hook. Sherman has recovered. Arlovski moving around and landing from the outside. Sherman shouts at Arlovski to stand and fight as the round ends.

10-9 Arlovski

Official Decision: Andrei Arlovski Wins Via Unanimous Decision

Check Out The Highlights Below: