Drakkar Klose Suffered A Cervical Sprain of Neck And Concussion From Jeremey Stephens Push

New details have surfaced regarding injuries sustained to Drakkar Klose following an altercation with Jeremy Stephens at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Klose vs Stephens was initially intended to be the co-main event of UFC Vegas 24. However, Klose was forced to drop out after Stephens pushed him across the stage when the two faced off on Friday.

“Extreme Whiplash”

The actual injury has now been revealed via ESPN MMA’s Ariel Helwani, who posted the following on Twitter:

“Per Drakkar Klose’s team, they just got their CT scan results back: He suffered a cervical sprain of the neck and a concussion as a result of the push. No sign of dehydration or anything that could come from a bad weight cut. … the neck sprain is in essence extreme whiplash.”

This is the second time this year that Klose has had a fight cancelled after Jai Herbert dropped out of their bout due to covid. The UFC have announced their intention to rebook Stephens vs Klose as soon as Drakkar is medically cleared to fight again.