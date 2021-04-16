UFC Vegas 24 Weigh-Ins: Robert Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum Set For Middleweight Main Event; Fighter Misses By 7lb

This weekend sees the UFC back in action with a crucial middleweight clash in the main event. Here are the complete weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 24: Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum.

UFC Vegas 24 was originally expected to be headlined by a bout between Whittaker and Paulo Costa. However the Brazilian was forced out of the fight about a month out from the event, paving the way for Gastelum to step up and take the massive opportunity.

In the co-main event, Jeremy Stephens faces Drakkar Klose in a bout that promises to be exciting. Also included on the card are the likes of former champ Andrei Arlovski, as well as Luis Peña, and others.

UFC Vegas 24 Weigh-In Results

Before the fights take place on Saturday night, the athletes must make weight for UFC Vegas 24. The 22 athletes competing in eleven contests stepped up to the scales on Friday morning, in order to make their respective marks.

Zarah Fairn dos Santos came in a staggering 7lb over the 139lb catchweight limit for her fight with Josiane Nunes, which would have been too heavy even for the featherweight limit. That bout has officially been canceled.

Tracy Cortez was also a half of a pound over the flyweight limit for her bout with Justine Kish.

Below are the complete weigh-in results of UFC Vegas 24:

Main Card (ESPN, 10pm EST/7pm PST)

Robert Whittaker (185.5lb) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185lb)

Jeremy Stephens (156lb) vs. Drakkar Klose (156lb)

Andrei Arlovski (250.5lb) vs. Chase Sherman (251lb)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5lb) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185.5lb)

Luis Peña (155lb) vs. Alex Munoz (155.5lb)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 7pm EST/4pm PST)

Tracy Cortez (126.5lb) vs. Justine Kish (125.5lb)

Alexander Romanov (264lb) vs. Juan Espino (257lb)

Jessica Penne (116lb) vs. Lupita Godinez (116lb)

Bartosz Fabinski (184.5lb) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5lb)

Austin Hubbard (156lb) vs Dakota Bush (155.5lb)

Zarah Fairn dos Santos (147lb) vs. Josiane Nunes (136lb) (139lb catchweight)

Tony Gravely (135.5lb) vs. Anthony Birchak (135.5lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

⚖️ = 185.5lbs@RobWhittakerMMA is first on the scales! Ready for the next step on his journey back to the belt.#UFCVegas24 | Saturday 1am | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/4xhtoqZRkk — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 16, 2021

⚖️ = 185lbs@KelvinGastelum makes championship weight for his main event against Robert Whittaker 👊#UFCVegas24 | Saturday 1am | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/g5xbvMl0hk — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 16, 2021