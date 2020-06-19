In today’s age, the concept of a champ vs champ fight is nothing new. Regardless, Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has his sights set on having his own shot at being a double champ, and he wants to do it soon.

When Volkanovski burst into the UFC scene in 2016, he did so competing at lightweight. Even before he made his debut in the promotion, the former rugby player had competed as high as welterweight. However he would drop down to featherweight after a successful start in the UFC, and that is where he has stayed, with the exception of one catchweight bout. This has served him well too, as he is undefeated in the weight class and was able to beat Max Holloway in a fairly one-sided affair, to capture the belt.

Alexander Volkanovski Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov

It never seems to take long for people to start asking a UFC champion if he plans on moving up in weight. This was a question that was posited to Alexander Volkanovski, when speaking in a recent interview. Here he explained that he is indeed interested in moving up to face lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However he wants to make sure he gets a few title defenses in first.

“I don’t like people chasing other divisions, but (fighting Nurmagomedov) is definitely an option,” Volkanovski told theScore. “Right now, got a belt to defend, and then there’s probably going be No. 1 contender (after that). But I mean early next year, if something comes to me, like that fight, I’ll have to take it.” “Khabib is one of the GOATs as well. Nothing but respect for the dude,” Volkanovski said. “But I’m very, very hard to hold down. I’ve obviously got the brains. I’ve got the cardio. I’m a freak when it comes to holding on the ground; it’s just almost impossible holding me on the ground. Nothing but respect to all the fighters that are in the UFC, but every single one of us wants to prove something. And you know, eventually, I want to prove myself in that lightweight division too.”

Admittedly, Alexander Volkanovski is a bit short for the shark tank of the lightweight division. Obviously he moved all the way down to featherweight for a reason. On the other hand, he was quite successful at 155 in other promotions, before entering the UFC, and has since improved immensely. So maybe a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov could be competitive.