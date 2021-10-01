Alex Oliveira Warns Niko Price To ‘Get A Vasectomy,’ Avoid Having 11 Kids Like Him

One of the stats that you may hear Jon Anik say on the broadcast during the Alex Oliveira vs Niko Price bout, is the fact that there will be a grand total of 17 kids between the two men. Speaking from experience, the Brazilian Cowboy warns Niko to stop at his sixth child.

It is well known MMA lore that Oliveira has 11 kids, all from mothers who live on the same street in Brazil. Price is expecting a sixth kid of his own, making their fight at UFC Vegas 38 this weekend unique in the number of children the two fighters in the cage will have.

Speaking to MMAFighting ahead of this fight, Alex was asked if he had any parenting advice for Niko ahead of their clash. Here he advised his upcoming opponent to stop while he is ahead, before he ends up like the Alex, having 11 kids.

“I’d tell him, ’If you can get a vasectomy already, do it, brother.’ I was sexist. ‘Will it continue the same way after surgery?’ And I got 11. If I had done surgery before, I would have gotten only four or five [kids],” Oliveira said. “That’s my advise for him, man. Know the truth. Get the surgery done already, because it seems that condoms can’t stop us.”

Alex Oliveira Knows How Dangerous Niko Price Is

As far as their fight itself goes, Alex Oliveira knows that he will be facing a dangerous foe in the form of Niko Price. He says that he has been doing serious research on his opponent, and realizes that he is dangerous in any position.

On top of that there is a lot on the line for both men, who have struggled in their UFC careers lately. So because of this, as well as the stylistic matchup, he says that he is prepared to go to war on Saturday night.

“He’s very versatile, a tough guy that can take a beating. He’s the type of guy that you have to stay alert at all times and in shape, and put pressure at all times. My camp was very medieval. You can expect anything from him so I had to train everything for him. I’m ready for a war,” Oliveira said. “I’ve studied him completely, I know he has won by knockout off his back, with upkicks and unexpected strikes. I’m well-trained, I’m focused. He’s the type of fighter that will try to finish me, take me down and keep me there and win round after round, but the only way you’ll win round after round is if I stand still. I’m hungry, man. I’m here for a fight.”

How do you see Alex Oliveira vs Niko Price going down? Will the loser of this fight still have a job after Saturday night?