Niko Price vs Alex Oliveira Slated for Welterweight Showdown on October 2nd

Niko Price is set to make his return to the octagon against Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira. The welterweights will face each other at UFC Fight Night 192 on October 2nd.

Price vs Oliveira

MMA Junkie first reported news of the matchup. The publication caught wind of the fight from anonymous sources close to the UFC’s matchmaking. Since then, Price took to social media to announce that he will not only be fighting but that he has also signed a new four-fight deal with the promotion.

Me vs Olivera October 2nd!!! Also signed a new contract baby! You guys get at least 4 more fights outta me and I’ll make them all entertaining! Thank you to the @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc for the opportunity. #glorytogod #ufc #newcontract pic.twitter.com/Im8BDuiE5U — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) August 24, 2021

Tale of the Tape

The promotions’ fans were excited to know that the pair of men were being matched due to the excitement that they bring each time they enter the octagon. Win or lose, both Price and Oliveira are always prime candidates to win “Performance of the Night” or “Fight of the Night” honors which typically grants them an additional $50k.

The last time Oliveira entered the octagon, he took on a formidable opponent in Randy Brown. During the fight, Randy beat Cowboy and submitted him via rear-naked choke in the first round at UFC 261. All in all, his UFC career has been quite rocky as of late, squeaking by with sporadic wins after several losses. He will hope to return to the win column for the first time since July of last year.

Additionally, Price is coming off of a loss as well against Michel Pereira during UFC 264. With both men losing their last contest, each will hope to get the necessary win to boost themselves towards higher-profile fights.