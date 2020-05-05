GOT’s ‘The Mountain,’ Hafthor Bjornsson And Fellow Strongman Eddie Hall Agree To Box

Hafthor Bjornsson And Eddie Hall Agree To Boxing Match

After setting a new world record for the heaviest deadlift ever, Hafthor Bjornsson revealed that he wanted to fight Eddie Hall. Now Hall has responded, and it seems the two have both agreed to the bout.

Bjornsson is known to many as “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones, but others may be more familiar with his strongman career. He is the winner of the World’s Strongest Man, the biggest contest in the sport, as well as winning several other titles over the years. He is truly one of the most elite, and recognizable athletes in the sport.

However it was what Hafthor Bjornsson did over the weekend, that caused some headlines. He set the record for the heaviest deadlift off all time, by pulling 501kg, beating the 500kg record Eddie Hall held previously. Although there was a fair amount of controversy due to the fact that the lift was performed out of competition.

Hall was one of the more vocal critics of the legitimacy of this world record, as the two are big rivals. Therefore, following his successful world record attempt, Thor called out Eddie for a boxing match to settle their beef. Now, according to an Instagram post from Eddie, he has signed the contract and agreed to the fight.

Furthermore, now that both men have agreed and signed the contracts for the bout, it seems that a rough date has been revealed. It would appear the bout will go down in September of 2021, somewhere in Las Vegas. It will surely be a big affair

Hafthor Bjornsson has had some notable experience in striking, doing some training with Conor McGregor. It will be interesting to see how that transfers to this boxing match with Eddie Hall.