(Video) Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury’s Face Off Leads to Shoving War

Face-Off Between Wilder and Fury Gets Physical

It seems like the rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury has been in the works for centuries. Between all of the press, antics, and headlines, the buildup to the fight can be considered a mission accomplished. Fans are chomping at the bit to see which of the men can rightfully claim the WBC Heavyweight championship. If the hype for the rematch wasn’t already at an all-time high, both Wilder and Fury upped the ante as they shoved each other during their face off.

Wilder vs Fury I

The first bout between Wilder and Fury was unimaginable. Fury overcame an astonishingly stalwart punch, and knockdown, which appeared to be a miracle. However, he survived by gathering himself and rising to his feet just moments before the ten count. Finally, he completed the fight, in Fury fashion with taunts and sharp footwork.

In absolute bewilderment, fans watching worldwide saw the bout was scored as a draw. Which finally leads us to the rematch.

The rematch is set to take place on February 22, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada. The fight will be a joint production of both ESPN and Fox Sports. Additionally, the match will be for the WBC, vacant The Ring, and lineal heavyweight titles.

Watch Wilder vs Fury Face Off

During the faceoffs, the tension in the air was thick. So much so, that both Wilder and Fury simply could not resist shoving each other.

The Face Off

The start of the face-off seemed routine. Wilder made his entrance to the stage carrying a ridiculous amount of confidence and swagger. Next, Fury made his way to the stage with sunglasses and a hoody, hood up. As the men stared each other down, Wilder gave Fury a small shove as Fury danced in his face.

While Fury continued to sway, the men began trash-talking each other. As the tension rose, Fury leaned into Deontay and then Wilder shoved Fury. All hell broke loose as security and management flooded the stage to separate the men.

Are fans excited about the upcoming rematch?