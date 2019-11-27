Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 Official For February 22nd!

Wilder vs Fury Rematch Officially Set For February

The most anticipated rematch in heavyweight boxing is official. Deontay Wilder is set to face Tyson Fury again at the beginning of next year.

The first bout between Wilder and Fury was unbelievable. Fury overcame an incredibly powerful punch, and knockdown, which essentially killed him. However, he managed to get up just before the ten count. Subsequently, he finished the fight, even showboating against Wilder, before the fight went to a decision.

To the amazement of fans watching worldwide, the bout was ruled a draw. As a result, fans have been waiting patiently for a rematch between Wilder and Fury. Although it was announced as being a done deal several months ago, both men still had other fights. However, they were both able to win those fights, which set the table for the highly anticipated second bout.

According to a report from ESPN, it seems this bout is finally official. The report states that the bout is set for Febrary 22nd. Moreover, it is expected that the bout will take place at the MGM Grand, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Top Rank Promoter Bob Arum had this to say about the fight:

“We’re going to have an announcement before Christmas, but the fight is happening Feb. 22. You can go to sleep on that.”

In addition to their second fight, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are contracted to have a trilogy fight as well. Nevertheless, there is no doubt how massive this rematch is going to be, when it goes down.