Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury II Scheduled For February 22

The rematch between the two heavyweights is official!

It’s on… the rematch between the WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury was confirmed today by Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions according to ESPN.

The match will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the event will be broadcasted (pay-per-view) by both ESPN and PBC partner FOX.

The first meeting between the American Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs), 34, and the Englishman Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs), 31, was in December 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles which resulted in a draw. Fury dominated a large part of the match but was knocked down twice (the first in the 9th and the second in the 12) by Wilder before getting back up to continue the rounds.

And many fans thought Fury deserved the win but this highly-anticipated bout will leave fans wondering no more.

Wilder had this to say about the rematch…

“I’m happy and I’m excited that the rematch is finally happening. “I want to give the fans what they want to see. I’ve been doing it with my last three outings — Fury, [Dominic] Breazeale and Ortiz. They’ve been spectacular events — from my ring walks, where I gather all the energy of the people, to my uniforms that I wear to help spread that energy. Then I give them what they all come for — the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing. “I proved myself the first time and I’m ready to do it again. It was a very controversial fight. I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it.”

And Fury also has something to say about the rematch after having left his trainer Ben Davison to train with Javan “Sugar” Hill in preparation for the bout…

“There’s no more ducking and diving. The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years. This is unfinished business for me, but come Feb. 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait.”

This bout will be Wilder’s 11th title defense and was agreed upon between both heavyweight elites in a deal between Top Rank and PBC with required two interim matchups (of which both obviously won) apiece before this sequel was able to be made official.

Tickets will go on sale Saturday for the rematch between these two legendary heavyweights and fans are surely ecstatic about the big announcement.