How To Watch: Stream Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Online

This weekend sees a celebrity boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren, which is highly anticipated by some. Here is a complete guide to streaming the fight online.

If you had said at this time next year that Paul and Askren were going to be boxing each other, you would be hard pressed to find somebody who believed you. In large part this was due to the difference in where each man is in their career, but also at the time Ben was retired and fresh off of a hip replacement.

Nevertheless, this is what is happening as the Olympic wrestler and former Bellator and ONE champ makes his pro boxing debut against the YouTube boxer. As for Jake, this will be his third pro contest, but it will easily be his biggest step up in competition as his first two bouts were against a YouTube rapper and NBA dunk champion.

How To Stream Jake Paul vs Ben Askren

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren goes down this weekend, on April 17th. It will be a part of a 7-fight card that features other big names, including former UFC heavyweight champ Frank Mir, with several musical acts from Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg, among others.

The PPV event will be available to watch online through purchase on FITE TV, and most cable and satellite providers, beginning at 9pm EST. It can be bought for $49.99, and can be watched on mobile devices, as well as Smart TVs and computers once purchased through FITE TV.

Below is the full fight card:

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren (8-round cruiserweight bout)

Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach (10-round junior welterweight bout)

Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir (8-round heavyweight bout)

Joe Fournier vs. Andres Felipe Robledo Londono (6-round light heavyweight bout)

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Francisco Emanuel Torres (8-round middleweight bout)

Junior Younan vs. Jeyson Minda (8-round super middleweight bout)

Quinton Randall vs. William Jackson (8-round welterweight bout)

Stay tuned to MiddleEasy for fight results and updates from Jake Paul vs Ben Askren.