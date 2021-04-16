Jake Paul Reveals “Early Signs of CTE” Heading into Ben Askren Boxing Match

Jake Paul claims that his brain shows early stages of CTE as he heads into his boxing match with Ben Askren. Although boxing is a dangerous sport, Jake wants the fans of combat sports to see that he wants to be known as a boxer.

Building a Buzz

Buzz for the fight between Paul and Askren continues to build up to its April 17th start date. UFC President Dana White is so confident in Ben that he said he’d bet $1 million on Askren to win the battle. Plus, fans on social media have been conversing on if Ben and his unorthodox boxing skill coupled with his combat sports knowledge would be enough to beat Paul.

Paul Speaks on CTE

Sparring partners have stated their claim for who will win the fight. And while the entertainment factor is high, boxing is still a dangerous sport with severe consequences. Paul spoke to the media about the dangers of the sport. Furthermore, that thinks he’s experiencing the beginning stages of brain degeneration,

“Yes and no. It’s a dangerous sport. That’s why, when people question my dedication to it, it’s like, I’m showing up every single day,” Jake Paul said at media day on Thursday. “I’m putting my mental health on the line, my brain is on the line. Like you said, I’ve gone and gotten brain scans and (I) have early signs of CTE. But, I love this sport and wouldn’t trade it for anything else. I’m a fighter and people will see that. Whether it’s after Saturday night or whether it’s a year from now they will see that I’m a fighter.”

Getting Paid

Regardless of CTE possibilities, Paul has a goal of becoming the highest-paid prizefighter in the world. To do that, he’ll have to face some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts inside of a boxing ring.

If Paul can get past Askren, he’ll more than likely use the opportunity to call out Conor McGregor.