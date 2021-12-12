Vasiliy Lomachenko Dominates Richard Commey, Cruises To Decision Win (Highlights)

Vasiliy Lomachenko leaves no doubt he’s one of the best lightweights in the world.

The former boxing champion would run circles around a tough Richard Commey this weekend. Lomachenko would meet the boxer in a battle scheduled for 12 rounds in the historical Madison Square Garden.

Commey would edge the first round of their bout, being the more active fighter. But, the slow starting Lomachenko took the fight from here, dominating Commey in every following round. Minute after minute, round after round, it was clear who the better boxer was in the ring.

Lomachenko would use his footwork, high output and beautiful power shots to outclass Commey. On route to the scorecards, the Ukrainian superstar would knock down his opponent with a big left in round 7. With Commey hurt on the ground, Lomachenko would gesture to Commey’s coach to throw in the towel. His team would do no such thing. Commey would get back up to his feet and stand his ground.

The heart of Commey showed throughout the fight, but this attribute wouldn’t give him the victory alone. Lomachenko was unable to knock out the battered Commey and the two make it to the distance after 12 rounds.

Official result: Vasiliy Lomachenko defeats Richard Commey via unanimous decision (117-110, 119-108, 119-108)

Check out the highlights below:

Down goes Commey 😳 The Ringside Cam of @VasylLomachenko’s masterful work 👊#LomaCommey pic.twitter.com/hKFVaIory4 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 12, 2021