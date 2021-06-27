Vasyl Lomachenko Lights Up Masayoshi Nakatani In Boxing Return (Highlights)

“Matrix” is reloaded and back better than ever.

Vasyl Lomachenko’s return to the boxing ring would be a successful one. The fight itself went 9 rounds, but don’t be fooled, Lomachenko was leading the march every step of the way. The former champion would put on a clinic of the ages, breaking down his opponent Masayoshi Nakatani over time.

Lomachenko would put his combinations together effectively to finally take him out in round 9, brutally putting out his opponent.

This was Loma’s first fight since losing to Teofimo Lopez back in 2020. With the defeat, would come the loss of his illustrious WBA, WBO, and The Ring championship titles. The task ever since for Lomachenko would be to earn them back.

The ascent to reaching that goal would lie with his return fight against Nakatani. The test was passed with flying colors and Lomachenko takes another step at full-on redemption.

Check out the highlights below:

Down goes Nakatani 😯 Lomachenko scores the first knockdown of the fight in Round 5. #LomaNakatani pic.twitter.com/l33JPXts4T — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 27, 2021