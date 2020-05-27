Tyson Fury Reveals He Was Contacted For Boxing Match With Mike Tyson

Tyson Fury Apparently Offered Bout With Mike Tyson

With Mike Tyson giving serious consideration to making a boxing comeback, several opponents have been floated for the former champ. Now it seems he was offered a fight with current heavyweight king Tyson Fury.

With Mike Tyson posing the option for his return at 53 years of age, several athletes and organizations have spoken up about trying to secure what would, no doubt, be a gigantic opportunity for earning money. These offers have ranged from a possible charity match with Evander Holyfield, to massive paydays for bare knuckle boxing. Additionally fighters from Ken Shamrock to Wanderlei Silva have been volunteering to face “Iron Mike.”

Now it would appear that Mike has also been offered fights with some more current stars in combat sports. In particular, WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury says that he was offered an exhibition match with the boxing legend. Speaking in a recent interview, he revealed that he accepted this offer, but that ultimately nothing materialized from it.

“I had a phone call saying, ‘Would you like to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight?’ I was like, ‘Hell yeah!’ I don’t think anything materialized out of it to be honest. So yeah, I think he’s definitely serious about doing some fights or whatever. He’s fought Holyfield twice so they’re both old now aren’t they? “I think they’re a bit long in the teeth, but then again who am I to say what anybody’s capable of after everybody’s unbelievable stories. I wouldn’t try and kill anybody’s dreams of doing anything they want. If they’re both fit to fight, and medically fit then let them do what they’ve got to do. It’s their life not mine.”

"I got a phone call asking if I wanted to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition!" 😳 Tyson against Tyson for charity? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qDAIEkVxlB — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) May 26, 2020

There is no denying that Mike Tyson vs Tyson Fury would be a terrible mismatch, if it were even able to be sanctioned. Regardless, the Gypsy King seems to be on the right path, with matching Mike against Evander Holyfield, who is nearly the same age as him.