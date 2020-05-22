Ken Shamrock: ‘Mike Tyson Would Be A Perfect Fight For Me’

Ken Shamrock Calls For Fight With Mike Tyson

Now that Mike Tyson has revealed interest in returning to action, many people have voiced their interest in fighting him. The latest addition to that list is 56-year old Ken Shamrock.

Shamrock has not fought professionally since 2016, when he suffered a first round TKO loss to Royce Gracie. It was his second fight since coming out of his prior retirement, but he lost both of them. As a result he chose to retire again, seemingly for good this time.

However it would appear that Ken Shamrock still feels like he has some fight left in him. Speaking in an interview recently, the longtime MMA veteran revealed that he still has some competitive spirit. Specifically, there is one bout that sticks out to him, as something he would want.

“I’m always hungry to fight. THAT’S in my DNA. I love doing it, I’ve always loved doing it. But At the same time, Ive also got to be smart too, and understand that it has to be something that makes sense if I was going to get in the ring. I’m not going to fight some 27- year OLD in his prime, Which would be ridiculous for me to do that. “But if something made sense, I would do it, because i love it. I love competing, I’ve always loved competing. Someone like Mike Tyson would be the perfect fight for me, because it’s something I love doing. I love competing and I love competing against the best, so it’d be a perfect scenario for me.”

Whether Mike Tyson fights Ken Shamrock, Evander Holyfield, or even Tito Ortiz is yet to be seen. Regardless, there seems to be a growing line of people wanting to fight him in his return.