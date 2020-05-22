Mike Tyson Would Love To ‘Help A Lot Of People’ In Charity Bout With Evander Holyfield

Mike Tyson Shows Interest In Possible Evander Holyfield Charity Bout

Since both men have seemingly decided to come out of retirement, there have been questions as to if Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield could fight for a third time. Now “Iron” Mike has opened up on his thoughts for the potential fight.

The combat sports world was mind blown when Tyson revealed that he had been training for a comeback. This excitement became even more apparent when Mike’s old nemesis, Evander Holyfield, announced that he was also coming out of retirement. Despite the fact that the two men’s combined age is 110 years old, there is a ridiculous amount of hype surrounding seeing these two legends come back.

Although he said nothing about who his opponent would be, Holyfield did say he was coming back for a bout for charity. Speaking in a recent interview, Mike Tyson reciprocated the notion of boxing his old foe for a third time, for a good cause. While he did not commit, he believes the fight could raise a ton of money.

“There’s a lot of people out there that need help, and something like that can help a lot of people that’s in need of help. That’s a lot of money for charity. That’s my lift. That is basically what I have embarked on in a life of charity and gratitude. I don’t know if me and Evander will ever get in the ring or something like this. That would be awesome for charity, too. Could you imagine me and him going into the ring together, archenemies? Just doing it for humanity of people and people less fortunate than ourselves? What would that be like? That is something that no entertainer or any sports figure has done in the history of entertainment and sports.”

Tyson and Holyfield fought twice previously while they were in their primes. The first fight ended with a TKO win for Evander, whereas the rematch would go down in infamy, with Mike biting his opponent’s ear, resulting in a disqualification. As such, there is no denying that a third fight between the two would do massive business, and indeed raise a ton of money for whatever charity they chose.

Are you interested in seeing a trilogy between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield?