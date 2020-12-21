Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Verbally Agree To Fight In Summer 2021

Arguably the biggest fight to make in all of boxing is between heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. It would appear that we could be close to seeing this happen, with it even having the possibility of going down in the first half of 2021.

After having one of the most inspirational comeback stories of all time, Fury was able to capture the WBC heavyweight title from Deontay Wilder. This bout was a rematch of their previous draw, with Fury completely dominating the action before a 7th round TKO. In the immediate aftermath of the fight, fans were demanding to see a title unification bout with IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champ and WBA super heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Verbally Agreed To

Initially it seemed that there would be too many hurdles in the way of booking Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua, with mandatory challengers for their respective titles. However after Joshua took on his mandatory challenge, handling Kubrat Pulev with relative ease, it seems that this heavyweight title clash is next on the docket. According to reports, both Tyson and Anthony have verbally agreed to fight in either May or June of 2021.

“Eddie Hearn says Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua is verbally agreed to and contracts are being drafted for the heavyweight championship fight in May/June. Hearn says only ‘minor issues to resolve’ such as who walks last, the site, etc. This fight is going to happen next”

Eddie Hearn says Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua is verbally agreed to and contracts are being drafted for the heavyweight championship fight in May/June. Hearn says only “minor issues to resolve” such as who walks last, the site, etc. This fight is going to happen next #FuryJoshua — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) December 20, 2020

There seems to be a lot of confidence on the idea that Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will be fighting next, but as they say the devil is in the details. Hearn seems to think that the few remaining roadblocks to making this official are not going to be difficult to overcome, but sometimes negotiations fall apart in these final sessions of hammering things out. That being said, one can only hope that the fan desire to see this bout is enough to negate any sort of struggles in booking the fight, and that we will see these two sharing a ring by next spring.