Deontay Wilder has accused WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury of cheating in their fights.

Fury emphatically defeated Wilder via seventh-round TKO earlier this year to become the new WBC heavyweight king. Wilder later triggered his rematch clause following the fight as a trilogy between the pair was set to take place later in the year.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was delayed before it was finally called off as the rematch clause had expired. Fury is now set to face Carlos Takam in December where a win would precede a title unification clash with Anthony Joshua in 2021.

But Wilder isn’t giving up on a third fight just yet as he released a video accusing Fury of cheating in their fights and promised payback was coming.

“I saw in the first fight when Ricky Hatton was pulling down your glove to put your fist in an improper position. Y’all tried the same method the second time but this time, you scratched flesh out of my ears which caused my ears to bleed. It’s impossible for a brand new 10 oz glove to be in, to keep a smushed in form, or to have loose space. “I highly believe you put something hard in your glove. Something the size and shape of an egg weight. Hence the reason why the side of my face swelled up in an egg weight form. And it left a dent in my face as well. But in the midst of it all, you still couldn’t keep this king down. You would have had to kill me.”

https://twitter.com/MichaelBensonn/status/1322617463490650113

Wilder: Be A Man And Honor Your Word

Wilder went on to add that it took the referee and a disloyal trainer in Mark Breland — no longer part of his team — to throw in the towel for Fury to get the win over him.

“The Bronze Bomber” also posted a statement along with the video where he demanded a trilogy fight. He added how he notably turned down a fight with Joshua later on to give Fury the rematch as well.

“Fury @gypsyking101 it is time for you to be a man and honor your agreement.

What is this bullshit of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding.

When you were going through your darkest time, I told you that if you got yourself together I would give you a title shot. Being a man of my word, I gave you the title shot. When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch. You know I was offered more money to fight Joshua than I was getting to fight you. Again being a man of my word, I fought you

like I said I would. “In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honor your word, instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement. Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract you coward Azz B**čh!”

https://twitter.com/MichaelBensonn/status/1322619719145369602

Wilder’s comments are bound to be ridiculed as Fury was simply the better fighter in both their fights. However, as can be seen in the comments, certain clips shown by Wilder were deemed suspicious even by Fury fans.

One thing is for sure — Fury will be responding soon and it’s going to be very interesting to hear how he claps back at the American.