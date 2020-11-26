Regardless of the ruleset, fans across the world are excited to see the return of Mike Tyson. As everybody knows by now, Mike Tyson is making his return to boxing. The retired boxing heavyweight champion will make his return to the sport in an eight-round exhibition match with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. It will take place on September 12 in California and will be broadcast on pay-per-view as well as the social media platform Triller. In a recent video, UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan hyped up the fight as well.

Recently, it was announced that the scheduled exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will be for a title. The WBC announced the “Frontline” title and stated that it will be on the line when Tyson and Jones Jr square off. However, Tyson has made it clear that fighting for charity is more important than fighting for a belt. Especially for a belt that is “not even real.”

Rogan Speaks on Tyson vs Jones Jr

The entire event is becoming a large spectacle. Various music artists such as Wiz Khalifa will be performing. As well as UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya being a part of the commentary team for the event. Which, is all very exciting to Joe Rogan.

“Tyson is a tank of a person. I don’t like that they’re switching it to two-minute rounds,” said Rogan. “That drives me crazy.” “There’s gonna be a winner if Mike Tyson connects on Roy’s face,” said Rogan in reference to the fight apparently having no judges or a winner named at the end. “It should be a boxing match. These are legends. There should be no participation trophies. What happens if someone gets knocked out? Listen, if Tyson knocks him out, he wins.”

Playing By the Rules

It’ll be extremely interesting to see what happens when Tyson and Jones Jr finally share the ring. And, if there will be any backlash from the California State Athletic Commission if Tyson were to actually attempt to knock out Roy Jones. Surely, there’s an agreement in place to make sure that the match happens within the confines of the agreement. On the same note, it’s nearly impossible to take the killer instinct out of the former “baddest man” on the planet. However, if he tries and fails, Roy Jones Jr will be ready to turn an exhibition into a dog fight.