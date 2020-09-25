the California State Athletic Commission told fight fans that Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr’s highly anticipated returns would be nothing more than a glorified sparring match. Once fans also found out that the card would allegedly cost $49.99, it caused a bunch of red flags to raise. The match is already scheduled as an exhibition. With all that being said, Tyson still plans to knock out Jones. And for Jones, he believes that if Tyson breaks the exhibition rules, the man will quickly turn their bout into an all-out war.

Roy Jones Jr on if Mike Tyson Attempts a Knockout

Recently, Tyson spoke with TMZ Sports. During the conversation, he spoke about wanting to knock out Roy Jones Jr, despite what CSAC commissioner Andy Foster said about the no knockout rules. Additionally, Jones reacted to the statement saying that if Tyson tries anything funny, the exhibition bout will turn into something much more serious.

“He (Mike Tyson) had an exhibition with Cory Sanders back in 2004. Very first round he dropped Cory Sanders. You know what that would have caused (if that was me?) All-out war!,” said Jones Jr. “If he drops me, he better drop me where I can’t get back up. Because if I get back up, the switch just came on. You gotta be ready, you never know.”

Playing By the Rules

It’ll be extremely interesting to see what happens when Tyson and Jones Jr finally share the ring. And, if there will be any backlash from the California State Athletic Commission if Tyson were to actually attempt to knock out Roy Jones. Surely, there’s an agreement in place to make sure that the match happens within the confines of the agreement. On the same note, it’s nearly impossible to take the killer instinct out of the former “baddest man” on the planet. However, if he tries and fails, Roy Jones Jr will be ready to turn an exhibition into a dog fight.