Mike Tyson Apparently ‘Needed To Have Sex In The Dressing Room Before Fights’

Some fighters like to abstain from having intercourse in the hours leading up to their bouts. Then there is Mike Tyson, who apparently needed to have ladies on call in the locker room, before walking out to fight.

Tyson was known for his wild punching power, ferocious demeanor, and tendency to occasionally bite his opponent’s ear. He has also had a slew of interesting tendencies and behavior, to get his mind right ahead of fights.

One such tradition, as explained by Mike’s former chauffeur, Rudy Gonzalez, in a recent interview, was having sex in the locker room before a fight. According to Gonzales, he was in charge of finding groupies for Mike to bump uglies with, prior to stepping in the ring.

“One of the greatest secrets with Mike was that he needed to have sex in the dressing room before fights,” Gonzalez said. “I would have to find a groupie, it did not matter who it was. He’d say: ‘If I do not get laid I will kill this guy right now.'”

Mike Tyson Had Sex To Avoid Murder

As Rudy Gonzales explained, he would bring these ladies back to the dressing room, for Mike Tyson to do his thing with them. Apparently, this was Mike’s way of not killing whoever he was about to fight in the ring.

“Mike had to get laid to disengage some of the strength he had. So I had girls tucked away in bathrooms and changing rooms. Sometimes he’d go in with them for a minute, bang the s—t out of them, snap his neck and say: ‘Okay this guy is going to live tonight.’ His biggest fear was that he would kill someone in that ring. He knew he could do it,” Gonzales said.

This is far from an unbelievable story to hear about Mike Tyson. Whether it is true or not, there is no denying that, in his prime, “Iron” Mike was as savage as it gets.