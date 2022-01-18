Mike Tyson Denies Reports Of Him Verbally Agreeing To Jake Paul Boxing Match

Mike Tyson refuted a report stating he was closing in on a boxing match with Jake Paul.

It was recently reported by The Sun that the former heavyweight champion was in advanced talks with Paul over a £36 million ($49 million) fight after verbally agreeing to the matchup.

Tyson made his return to boxing — albeit at an exhibition level — in late 2020 and has not ruled out another contest.

However, as far as facing Paul was concerned, that was certainly news to Tyson who took to Twitter on Monday to respond to The Sun’s report.

“This is new to me. I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it.”

This is new to me. I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it. https://t.co/eL01HDMdmr — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) January 17, 2022

Mike Tyson Has Been Linked With Another Paul

In reality, it seems unlikely anyway as Paul has set his sights on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. next while if that doesn’t pan out, he can always look to fight Tommy Fury or another UFC fighter.

However, Tyson has been linked with a boxing match with another Paul in Logan.

It was reported late last year that it would take place in February 2022 while the elder Paul brother has been coy about the matchup in recent months.

Add in the fact that Tyson previously praised the Paul brothers as money fights, and many believe a potential fight could happen.

“Well, that’s the money fight,” Tyson said of Logan and Jake Paul. “Those are the fights that make the money. Those guys have 75 million people watching them.”

For now, it seems like nothing concrete has happened on that front.

But in the world of combat sports, anything is possible. That was evidenced by Paul boxing Floyd Mayweather last year and lasting the full eight rounds.