Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Postponed, New Date Not Yet Decided

Floyd Mayweather is officially retired since beating Conor McGregor in 2017. Mayweather defeated McGregor by TKO in the 7th round after cruising through the first half of the fight.

It was reported after the fight that this was the biggest PPV event of all time with over 6.7 million buyers all over the world. Mayweather had already made a lot of money in his career, but that was by far his biggest payday.

And yet he didn’t stop fighting. On new year’s eve of 2019, Mayweather faced Japanese kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition boxing bout. The fight lasted barely a minute and Mayweather knocked out Nasukawa in the very first round.

Many at the time thought that the fight was fixed but nothing ever came out of these rumors. It seemed like Mayweather would only accept exhibition bouts against non-professional boxers, and time proved us right.

In December of last year, it was officially announced that Floyd Mayweather would face Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match on February 20.

Despite the feeling that this is just another money grab for Mayweather, many fans were excited about the fight and the PPV buys would certainly make it worth it for both participants.

But according to recent reports, we’re gonna have to wait before watching Floyd Mayweather enter the ring once again. Fanmio, the company promoting and streaming the event announced on Friday that the bout has been postponed. ESPN later confirmed the announcement.

A new date has yet to be determined and many fans who already purchased the PPV voiced their concern. Nevertheless, Logan Paul has addressed the situation and seems pretty certain that the bout will be rescheduled. Paul talked to The Night Shift Gaming about the situation.

“We’re figuring it out now,” Logan Paul said. “When you’re dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather, who is the most desired, high-paid fighter on the planet, and he operates at a certain caliber, and the people around him want to make sure their talent, their fighter is performing at a certain level, there are a lot of hoops to jump through. “There are a lot of people involved, and you’ve only got one shot at it. So you need to get it absolutely 1000 percent right, and we’re just making sure we’re doing that. But yeah, I’m still going to beat the sh*t out of Floyd Mayweather, or maybe he’s going to beat the sh*t out of me. Point is, it’s still going to happen.

Paul is used to these highly anticipated exhibition bouts. His two fights with fellow YouTube superstar KSI earned him a lot of money but also a certain credibility when it comes to these matters.