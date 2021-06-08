UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou Shocked at Mayweather vs Paul Payout: “What Are We Doing Wrong?”

Like many other fighters and fight fans, UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou was left dazed and confused after learning about the payout of Floyd Mayweather Jr and Logan Paul received after boxing in an exhibition match. Although there was no winner announced for the glorified sparring contest, reports indicate that Paul made around 20 million dollars, raising concern for fighters on the UFC roster.

Little Excitement, Large Payouts

As expected, Floyd Mayweather virtually toyed around with Logan Paul for eight rounds. High tech 4k cameras caught Mayweather on video smiling for nearly the entire fight. He feinted, ducked, dodged, and threw counter punches when he felt like it. He tired out Paul, then walked him down to the ropes to prove to the world that he wasn’t concerned with Logan’s power.

At one point, fans of the sport thought Mayweather would stop playing with his food and finish the fight. However, Paul took every opportunity to hold onto Mayweather as tight as possible, as if he were riding on the back of a motorcycle or having his first prom dance.

Fans of the sport were left unsatisfied with what they witnessed. However, both competitors were handsomely rewarded for their participation with millions of dollars.

Ngannou Speaks on Fighter Payout of Mayweather vs. Paul

Although many fans of combat sports dislike the Paul brothers for their reasons, Jake Paul earned stipes with the community to view how UFC President Dana White pays his fighters.

“Dana you say you make the fights fans want to see…so hurry up and make Jones vs. N’gannou,” Paul tweeted back in April. “Pay them their fair share…$10M purse for each guy, plus PPV. “Why are UFC fighters so underpaid vs. boxers? Why did I make more in my 3rd fight than all but two (Khabib & Conor) UFC fighters have in history? I know why…” he said in a tweet.

Ngannou shared that intimate, immediately tweeting after the exhibition contest.

It's crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition. WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? 🤔 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 7, 2021

Pushing the Conversation

Each time one of the Paul brothers fights and rakes in a ton of cash, high-level boxers, and MMA fighters continue to push the conversation of how they are paid in comparison. In other words, expect more fighters, such as Paulo Costa and Jon Jones, to hold out on fighting for organizations until they feel that they are compensated for their worth.