Whether you like it or not, Jake and Logan Paul are the most exciting thing to be happening in boxing at the moment. As for whether or not they would face each other, Logan seems to think it is a matter of when, not if.

Five years ago, nobody would have thought that the Paul brothers would be having such an impact on the world of boxing, as they are today. Jake sent the internet buzzing with his recent KO of NBA dunk champ Nate Robinson, in the co-main event to Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Then, just a few weeks after this went down, Logan stole the spotlight back from his younger brother with the announcement that he would be taking on undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in what is being described as a “super exhibition” boxing match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

How The Floyd Mayweather Fight Happened

It really seemed like the announcement for Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul somewhat came out of nowhere. However as Logan explained on a recent episode of the Food Truck Diaries, this was actually something that had been in the works for some time. He said that he signed the contract not actually expecting anything to come of it, but then several months of negotiations later, the bout was made official.

“None of this is comprehensible,” Paul said. “This makes no f–king sense. My manager, is months ago, comes up to me, he says ‘Logan would you fight Floyd Mayweather?’ I go, ‘I mean yes I would, but why are you asking me that question? Like go do something else, this makes no sense, how is that going to be a thing ever?’ “I think a month later, he approached me with a contract,” Paul continued. “He said ‘If you sign here, you’re going to be fighting Floyd Mayweather.’ I said ‘Sure Jeff, I’ll sign your fantasy contract. Like f–k you, why would this ever happen?’ I signed it, and then after just months and months of going back and forth and figuring out dates, we had three different dates, and how to announce it, and just like the strategy behind it. It finally came to fruition, and this event that supersedes everything I’ve ever done in my life, finally solidified.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

Logan Paul vs Jake Paul Will Go Down

As is often the case when brothers compete in the same sport, fans want to see Jake and Logan Paul square off ever since they both started boxing. Jake spoke briefly about the potential of them fighting after his bout with Nate Robinson, and Logan seems to think it is eventually going to happen. He says that they have never sparred together or anything, but that if they fight it will be one of the biggest events ever.

“My dad does not want us to do that,” Paul said. “You want my opinion, I think it’s inevitable. I think Jake and I, in two to four year’s time, are going to be beating the s–t out of each other in a ring, and I think it will be one of the most historical sporting events to take place ever. The Klitschko’s never did it, they had their chance. Our mother tried to get us to agree (to never fight), but you’ve got the one tatted up problem child, and you’ve got the podcasting, Pokemon collecting, epoxy producing, whatever else I am kid. “I think I’d beat the s–t out of him,” Paul continued. “I’m the older brother, I’ve got to. Like what are you doing, take a seat…We’ve never sparred with each other, which makes it more…dawg it’s not just a fight, it’s my blood. It’s like, on the deepest level of two men trying to prove themselves to our parents, to the people watching, our fans, everyone.”

Paul goes on to explain how he and his brother had a YouTube feud for a while. He says they both took things to personal places, and he expects the same to happen if they were to fight. This is his most viewed video on YouTube, and Logan expects similar returns on their fight.

“I think if/when that fight happens in boxing, I don’t think it would be any different,” Paul said. “I think the only thing that would change is the medium. Instead of YouTube, it’d be boxing, and I think just as many people would tune in to see me beat the s–t out of Jake.”

Obviously a fight between Jake and Logan Paul would do huge numbers, even if there is no actual merits of boxing involved. Before that happens though, Logan will have his biggest test against Floyd Mayweather.