KSI Tells Logan Paul No Rematch, “Should Fight CM Punk” in MMA

KSI Tells Logan Paul to Fight CM Punk in an MMA Match

KSI vs Logan Paul 2 was a massive success for DAZN. Not only did both men walk away with a reported 900k purse, but they also had a reported 21,000 people in attendance. To put that into perspective, the colossal crossover event between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor had 14,623 spectators. Prizefighting promotions often dream of attendance figures so large. So, naturally, the common thought would be to do it again, right? Unfortunately, KSI closed the door on the possibility of a third fight. In fact, he has other ideas for the Youtube star instead.

Controversy During the Match

KSI vs Logan Paul 2 ended with KSI taking home a split decision victory. Controversy ensued when Paul received a two-point deduction for illegally striking KSI. Paul threw an uppercut while simultaneously holding onto KSI at the same time. While many thought it would be scored a knockdown for Paul, the referee scored the knockdown for KSI and deducted two points from Paul.

Online spectators believe that the 2 point deduction cost Paul the match. In fact, Paul did as well. He even spoke about challenging the commission after the fight because he thought he deserved a warning. Also after the fight, KSI was interviewed inside of the ring.

During the interview, both competitors were asked if they would put on a rubber match. Paul was ecstatic and supported the idea of a trilogy fight. KSI, however, shut the idea of a third fight down right away.

“It is done. It is done. Done. I’m onto the next thing, yo. Yo, you could do MMA, with the wrestling and stuff. You should fight CM Punk. I think that’d be a pretty funny fight,” said KSI.

Making Paul vs Punk

The possibility of Paul and Punk fighting in the UFC seems slim to none. Dana White has previously stated in the past that Logan Paul would not be able to compete in the UFC due to his lack of experience. Furthermore, CM Punk has said that he would never fight Paul because he’s never heard of him.

So, let’s say that for some reason, Dana White allows Logan Paul to fight CM Punk in the UFC and Punk is interested. Would fans be interested in the matchup? Also, who does the matchup favor?

Let us know in the comments below.