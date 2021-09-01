(Report) CM Punk Officially Retires from MMA en route to Pro Wrestling Return

Reports indicate that CM Punk has finally retired from mixed martial arts as he made his way back to professional wrestling. So for any fans of Punk, AKA Phil Brooks, watching All Elite Wrestling will be the best way to see him in action.

CM Punk Retires from MMA

Rumblings of Punk’s retirement were loud within the MMA community. Fans just needed closure of Punk’s MMA run because he remained in the USADA testing pool for a substantial amount of time. However, MMA Fighting is reporting that Punk’s retirement from the sport is complete.

“CM Punk retired from UFC competition as he returns to professional wrestling,” wrote the publication.

The last time the UFC saw Punk in the octagon was back in June of 2018. During that bout, Punk fell short against a dominant performance from Mike “The Truth” Jackson. Since then, Jackson tested positive for marijuana, a banned substance in competition from USADA. Punk had a UFC record of 0-2 until the loss against Jackson was officially overturned to no contest.

Before that, Punk lost his UFC debut to newcomer Mickey Gall, in which he was tapped out just shy of two minutes into the bout. However, Brooks remained in the USADA test pool at least until 2019.

Move to AEW

Now that Punk is officially retired from mixed martial arts, he’ll be able to go “All in” in All Elite Wrestling. Punk made his AEW debut during AEW Dynamite, the company’s flagship television show on TNT Network. His arrival was met with an overswell of joy throughout the wrestling community, and it didn’t take long for the MMA community to tune in and witness his return.

Although Punk only had two fights in the company, he impacted the MMA community and pop culture. MiddleEasy would like to wish CM Punk well wishes on his voyage back to wrestling.