CM Punk Loss to Mike Jackson Overturned Due to Failed Marijuana Test

CM Punk had a UFC record was 0-2 until today, where one of his losses was officially overturned to no contest. However, Punk’s loss to Mike “The Truth” Jackson was officially overturned. Since then, Jackson tested positive for marijuana, a banned substance in competition from USADA.

The last time the UFC saw Punk in the octagon was back in June of 2018. During that bout, Punk fell short of a dominant performance from Mike “The Truth” Jackson. Before that, Punk lost his UFC debut to newcomer Mickey Gall, in which he was tapped out just shy of two minutes into the bout.

CM Punk Lost Overturned

Many fans thought that Jackson could finish Punk at any time during their fight. However, he continued to taunt, parade around, and have his way with Punk en route to a unanimous decision.

Now, that decision has officially been overturned, according to MMA Junkie. According to reports, Jackson tested positive for marijuana on the night of the fight.

“The official result of a full contact martial arts bout can be changed to a ‘no contest.’ As an outcome of an adverse post-bout disciplinary finding against a contestant,” Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation publict old MMA Junkie. “As detailed in the consent order provided, Mr. Jackson tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol due to marijuana following the June 9, 2018 UFC event at the United Center in Chicago.”

USADA Database

Because Illinois has a strict no usage policy towards the plant, a positive test for marijuana is conclusive evidence of a violation of professional regulations. So now, Punk’s official record has been updated to one loss and one contest.

According to the USADA database, Punk, aka Phil Brooks, has been tested six times in 2020 by the anti-doping agency. The reasoning for why Brooks remains active in the database is yet to be seen. Unless he is plotting a comeback to the sport that nobody is aware of.