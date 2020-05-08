Retired Boxer Jimmy Glenn Dies Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Jimmy Glenn Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

Jimmy Glenn was a former boxer and trainer, turned bar owner in New York. He tragically passed away after fighting the same virus that has been forcing the world into lockdown.

At the age of 89 years old, Jimmy had lived a full life. He began boxing at an early age, competing for the Golden Gloves on several occasions. Following a solid run for himself, he decided that his true passion lied in the work of a trainer and cutman. This was what he did for several years, before retiring to open his own bar in New York City.

According to reports, Jimmy Glenn was brought to the NYU Langone Medical Center following a display of concerning symptoms. Shortly thereafter, he was tested for and confirmed to have COVID-19. Although the doctors have not confirmed that this was his cause of death, they did tell his son, Adam Glenn, that his body was severely weakened from fighting the virus.

“I would have these people coming up to me saying, you don’t know what your dad did for me to help me, to get me off the streets,” said Adam. “He could look into anyone and make you feel like he could be your best self.”

This news is certainly heartbreaking to hear. Jimmy Glenn had trained and cornered some of the best boxers of the era, most notably cornering heavyweight great Floyd Patterson. He had a reach that affected the lives of many people, particularly in the combat sports world.

“A legend of boxing has heard his final bell. Jimmy Glenn has passed at 90 years of age. One of the first things I will do, whenever it is possible , will be to visit Jimmy’s corner in New York City and pay tribute to such a great human being”

A legend of boxing has heard his final bell. Jimmy Glenn has passed at 90 years of age. One of the first things I will do, whenever it is possible , will be to visit Jimmy’s corner in New York City and pay tribute to such a great human being pic.twitter.com/pwquTByeAc — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) May 7, 2020

MiddleEasy would like to offer their sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Jimmy Glenn. He will surely be missed.