Retired Boxer Jimmy Glenn Dies Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Jimmy Glenn Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
Jimmy Glenn was a former boxer and trainer, turned bar owner in New York. He tragically passed away after fighting the same virus that has been forcing the world into lockdown.
At the age of 89 years old, Jimmy had lived a full life. He began boxing at an early age, competing for the Golden Gloves on several occasions. Following a solid run for himself, he decided that his true passion lied in the work of a trainer and cutman. This was what he did for several years, before retiring to open his own bar in New York City.
According to reports, Jimmy Glenn was brought to the NYU Langone Medical Center following a display of concerning symptoms. Shortly thereafter, he was tested for and confirmed to have COVID-19. Although the doctors have not confirmed that this was his cause of death, they did tell his son, Adam Glenn, that his body was severely weakened from fighting the virus.
Today we lost one of the best human beings in the world Jimmy Glenn My memorial to Jimmy Glenn Jimmy Glenn was one of a kind! To me he was my trainer,my cut man,my supporter,my father and my friend and most of all he believed in me and supported me throughout my whole career. Adam and I are have been communicating everyday for the past month on Jimmy’s progress and we thought he would come out of this. But God’s plan and purpose is always bigger and better then we’ll ever know. I love you Jimmy🍷 Jimmy in I spent a lot of personal one on one time and I looked to him as my father. He believed in me,helped me, and encouraged me throughout half of my life and I’m grateful to have shared the same space with him. He believed in me when I doubted myself in the Tye Fields fight in training camp and gave me the best advice when I would come to him for anything. And he gave me the most inspirational pep talk to help me get through my concerns and I stopped Fields in one minute in the first round. But most of all outside of boxing sharing his energy and staying at his bar until closing and seeing what a real man does. He loved his wife,his children,his friends and his business. He’s strong yet gentle,he’s passive but don’t take any crap,he was quiet but a fighter and most of all he was a very loving and generous man with everyone he came in contact with. I’m grateful and honored to have known him and spent the time we spent together since 1992. Jimmy Glenn will be missed and love by the entire world. He was the best loving human being I’ve ever known and was loved by every single person that he knew. Today we lost a legend in our boxing world and in this world,IRREPLACEABLE Salute Jimmy Glenn 🙏🏾 #JimmyGlenn #Greatman #lovedandadored #missedbutneverforgotten #BVG #BarrettVIPGroup
“I would have these people coming up to me saying, you don’t know what your dad did for me to help me, to get me off the streets,” said Adam. “He could look into anyone and make you feel like he could be your best self.”
This news is certainly heartbreaking to hear. Jimmy Glenn had trained and cornered some of the best boxers of the era, most notably cornering heavyweight great Floyd Patterson. He had a reach that affected the lives of many people, particularly in the combat sports world.
“A legend of boxing has heard his final bell. Jimmy Glenn has passed at 90 years of age. One of the first things I will do, whenever it is possible , will be to visit Jimmy’s corner in New York City and pay tribute to such a great human being”
A legend of boxing has heard his final bell. Jimmy Glenn has passed at 90 years of age. One of the first things I will do, whenever it is possible , will be to visit Jimmy’s corner in New York City and pay tribute to such a great human being pic.twitter.com/pwquTByeAc
MiddleEasy would like to offer their sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Jimmy Glenn. He will surely be missed.
