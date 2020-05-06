Former Bellator Heavyweight Sergei Kharitonov Tried To Catch Coronavirus ‘To Feel What It Is Like’

Kharitonov ‘Went To Places Where People Cough’

As it so happens, not everyone is taking the threat of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic seriously and former Bellator heavyweight Sergei Kharitonov is a prime example.

Kharitonov has repeatedly promoted the false remedy of cold water for the disease on his personal Instagram account and recently revealed he even went as far as trying to contract it himself during his time in Moscow.

“Even if someone nearby coughs, I’m not particularly afraid of this,” Kharitonov said (translated by RT). “I even admit honestly that when I was in Moscow, I went to places where people cough. I wanted to try to get this coronavirus myself, to feel what it is like, what kind of virus it is. “Unfortunately or fortunately, that did not happen. Apparently my immune system works.”

As it stands, there are over 166,000 cases of COVID-19 in Russia with over 1,500 deaths perishing after contracting it.

But that doesn’t seem to be a cause for concern for Kharitonov who has also questioned the need for a lockdown and believes “more people will die at the hands of criminals and starvation than from coronavirus.”

When it comes to fighting, the Russian returned to winning ways with a knockout of Fernando Rodriguez Jr. at World Total Kombat Federation 5 in February. His previous outing was a TKO defeat to Linton Vassell at Bellator 234 — his last fight with the Santa Monica-based promotion.