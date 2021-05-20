Jake Paul Signs Deal With Showtime Sports For Next Boxing Match

For his most recent boxing matches, Jake Paul has been competing under the Triller banner. Now he seems to have a new home for his next bout, as it seems he has signed a deal with Showtime Sports.

By all accounts, it seemed like Triller was the perfect fit for the younger Paul brother. This was where he had fought Nate Robinson and Ben Askren, and it seemed like the best platform for the type of fights the YouTuber turned boxer wanted to have.

Nevertheless Jake made it clear that he did not have any intentions of locking down with a single promotor for a long period of time. In fact, this was one of the issues that he pointed out, with the way the UFC does business.

Jake Paul Signs With Showtime Sports

Something that Jake Paul has been very vocal about, is wanting to legitimize himself as a professional fighter. The only problem with that, is that in three pro fights, he has yet to fight someone who is an actual boxer, with the closest he’s gotten being with the aforementioned Olympic wrestler and UFC vet Askren.

Now it seems that Jake has found himself a new promotional home to try and earn some respect from the combat sports world. According to reports, he has signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime Sports, who will distribute his next bouts under their banner.

Jake is proud of the events he participated in with Triller and appreciates the opportunities they afforded him,” Jake’s adviser Nakisa Bidarian said. “Jake is excited to continue his boxing career with Showtime Boxing. Fight announcement coming soon.”

As it stands, Jake Paul is still in talks with the promotion over when his next fight will take place, and against whom. That being said, there is no denying that this is a massive step in the right direction for him to be looked at as a legit fighter.