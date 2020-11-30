Over the weekend, Jake Paul got his second pro boxing win over Nate Robinson. Now it would seem that he could be going from fighting an NBA player to an NHL player.

As controversial as he may be, it is clear that Paul is at least taking his training seriously for boxing. Although he has yet to put this training to the test by facing other actual boxers, he was calling out everyone under the sun in the lead-up to his second pro fight against NBA dunk champion Nate Robinson, which was the co-main to last weekend’s Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. contest. These antics only continued after he flatlined Robinson in the second round, knocking him out cold.

Evander Kane Wants Jake Paul Next

While Jake Paul has called for fights with the likes of Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis, it seems that other people want to volunteer to fight him next. Among these is NHL power forward and member of the San Jose Sharks, Evander Kane. While Kane has no pro boxing experience, he has plenty of experience fighting on skates, as he has been involved in 21 altercations in regular season play. He took to Twitter to call out the YouTube boxer, saying that he is willing to fight him in August of next year.

“yo @jakepaul I’d wreck ya. Easy to beat up guys with no experience and much smaller. August 31st 2021 Vegas we can see if you really about that action. #YOURMOVE”

yo @jakepaul I’d wreck ya. Easy to beat up guys with no experience and much smaller. August 31st 2021 Vegas we can see if you really about that action. #YOURMOVE — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) November 29, 2020

At the time of writing, Jake Paul has yet to respond to this call-out from Evander Kane. That being said, if he is going to continue fighting people with no boxing experience, this could be the proper next move for the YouTube star, as it certainly falls in line with the level of competition he has been facing. No commission in their right mind would sanction a fight between he and McGregor, so this could be the next best option.